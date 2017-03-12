Wal-Mart celebrates birthdays with free cupcakes

1:04 Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

4:07 Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape

0:16 Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole