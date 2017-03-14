Ferguson Township hears updated plan for new development

The Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission heard updates Monday to plans for a new development along Blue Course Drive and Old Gatesburg Road.
The concept plan of Pine Hall Traditional Town Development was initially set to include residential housing options, parks, open spaces and other non-residential uses. But, after a February design workshop held between the consultant team for the developer — LandDesign — and township staff, the plan was updated.
Stephanie Pankiewicz, of LandDesign, said the key takeaways from the workshop were a desire for a diverse community that includes multiple housing types; to preserve as much open space as possible; and to invite the community in with a town center.
These were “guiding principles” as LandDesign revisited the design of the development, she said.
Among the changes to the design were recasting the uses around the town square, reorienting the hotel, adding a three-story office building, relocating the grocery store to along Blue Course Drive and moving the clubhouse from the center of the development to the side, said Peter Crowley, of LandDesign.
The concept plan includes places for people to gather, such as in the town plaza and village green spaces, Crowley said.
It also aims to fill in some of the missing links in the bicycle paths in the region, he said, suggesting that there would be multiple ways for people to get around the development without having to drive.
As of now, the plan has 1,018 residential units — 242 for sale and 776 for rent.
Crowley described a “unique” opportunity to have an eco village, which could utilize green technology, near the woodlot, adding that other units in the development could also incorporate sustainable features.
It seems that the eco village is separated and a missed opportunity to educate people about green technology, said Supervisor Rita Graef.
Multiple supervisors and members of the Planning Commission expressed their appreciation for the LandDesign team taking the input from the workshop and putting it into the newest iteration of the concept plan.
Supervisor Janet Whitaker asked about the number of businesses that could take up shop in the development.
The buildings are flexible depending on market demand so there aren’t a set number of businesses that could occupy the available space, Crowley said.
Derek Anderson, partner at developer Residential Housing Development, said the goal is to create a cohesive, integrated community so the building of different use areas wouldn’t be stagnated.
Planning Commission passed a motion to recommend to the board that a zoning ordinance text amendment be prepared by the applicant for its consideration to implement the concept plan.
