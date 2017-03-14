Dunkin’ Donuts to open in State College, second location planned for Bellefonte

A fifth and sixth Dunkin’ Donuts location may open in the State College and Bellefonte area in 2017.
Plans for the fifth, located at 1400 N. Atherton St., were submitted in June 2016. Franchisee Eric May of May Brands said while there is no set open date scheduled, the group is hoping to open by the end of summer.
The about 2,400-square-foot location will join a Weis Gas-N-Go station near the Weis Markets at 1471 Martin St.
“It’s going to be a flagship location for us,” May said. “It’s going to be a little nicer than the Dunkins you’ve been accustomed to in the area.”
The North Atherton location will have a fireplace, free wi-fi and seating for about 20. May said the location could carry up to 30 employees.
“We’re very excited to be up on that end of town,” he said. “It’s a growing and prominent end of town.”
May also is the franchisee behind the sixth location, which is proposed for the Bellefonte area. According to a proposal submitted in February, the about 2,300-square-foot store would be located off the Benner Pike. May said the group is hoping to break ground on the location later in the summer, though no definitive construction timeline has been established.
The North Atherton location will be May’s 12th. According to the company, May Brands has exclusive rights to develop the State College and Centre County regions, and plans to develop “a couple of more” locations in the region during the next two years.
May Brands also operates the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1311 S. Atherton St, which opened in April 2016. The company was named Dunkin’ Brands Operator of the Year in 2011.
