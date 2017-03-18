State College

March 18, 2017 8:47 PM

Corl Street Elementary could see enhancements in classroom space, second floor

By Britney Milazzo

Despite being one of the smaller schools in the State College Area School District, Corl Street Elementary School has one of the largest populations of student walkers, according to the district’s director of physical plant.

“Despite the small footprint of the building, we are taking a more ‘urbanish’ approach to this site,” Ed Poprik said.

Proposed renovations to the school, under State College Area School District’s elementary master plan, include adding a second floor and a third classroom space for each grade, Poprik said.

A large piece of the facility’s design also lends itself to enhanced parking — which is currently limited — but plans are still being made, as Poprik said it is based on operational designs and not building designs.

State College

