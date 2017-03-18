Radio Park Elementary School to see additions and renovations

As part of State College Area School District’s elementary master plan, Radio Park is set for renovations that would add a second story to the building, making room for four classrooms per each grade — kindergarten to fifth.
With this configuration, the district’s director of physical plant Ed Poprik said, the kindergarten classrooms would be bigger and include single-stall bathrooms, while other classroom space could be interchangeable for first- to fifth-grade use.
The new design also features separate bus and parent drop-off locations to increase safety and improve traffic flow, Poprik said.
