State College

March 18, 2017 8:48 PM

Radio Park Elementary School to see additions and renovations

By Britney Milazzo

As part of State College Area School District’s elementary master plan, Radio Park is set for renovations that would add a second story to the building, making room for four classrooms per each grade — kindergarten to fifth.

With this configuration, the district’s director of physical plant Ed Poprik said, the kindergarten classrooms would be bigger and include single-stall bathrooms, while other classroom space could be interchangeable for first- to fifth-grade use.

The new design also features separate bus and parent drop-off locations to increase safety and improve traffic flow, Poprik said.

