Share our heritage: The Nittany Inn

Today’s photo is from Connie Randolph. It features a postcard of “The Nittany Inn,” which is now The Corner Room in downtown State College.
According to Randolph, the second floor porch was still open and not enclosed. The “pool room” is to the left.
ABOUT THIS SERIES
Each Monday, the Centre Daily Times will publish an installment in our “Share our Heritage” series, featuring photos from Centre County’s past. Readers are welcome to submit photos to the CDT by mail, in person or by email at jmcallister@centredaily.com.
Comments