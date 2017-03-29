Patton Township to get a new Starbucks location

Target, 315 Colonnade Blvd. in State College, is undergoing renovations, which will include updates to several departments, aesthetic features and a new Starbucks location.
The renovations are expected to be completed by mid-July, a spokesperson for the company said. Once they’re finished, the Patton Township store will have new lighting, fixtures and paint. The apparel, baby and home departments, meanwhile, will also get a new look.
“Store remodels are part of Target’s ongoing commitment to evolve the shopping experience and re-imagine our stores,” the spokesperson said.
In February, Target announced a $7 billion investment in capital during the next three years. The company plans to update more than 600 stores during that time, and open 30 small-format stores in 2017.
“We’re investing in our business with a long-term view of years and decades, not months and quarters,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement. “We’re putting digital first and evolving our stores, digital channels and supply chain to work together as a smart network that delivers on everything guests love about Target, including more than a dozen new brands we’ll introduce over the next two years. We’re confident our strategy meets the challenges of today and will lead us well into the future.”
According to the company, three quarters of Americans live within a 10-mile radius of a Target store. State College, which is home to both types of Target store, had a small-format location open in October on Fraser Street.
Like many others in the retail sector, Target saw profit and sales decline in the fourth quarter. Big-box chains continue to feel the pressure from Amazon and online retail, which attract increasing numbers of consumers each year. A survey by analytics firm comScore found that 2016 was the first year that consumers bought more goods online than in stores.
In February, Target said its 2017 profits would fall up to 25 percent below Wall Street projections.
But the company continues to make adjustments. Besides opening more smaller-format stores and focusing on digital, the Minneapolis chain expects to lower prices on its goods during the next three years, CNBC reported. About $400 million will be put toward the effort to slash prices, which will focus on items such as food and home goods.
In February, Cornell told analysts 2017 and 2018 would mark investment years, CNBC reported, with an expected return to stability and growth in 2019.
