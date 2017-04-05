Sheetz in Patton Township to reopen

Closed since November, the Sheetz store on Valley Vista Drive in Patton Township is projected to reopen on April 20, said Brian Dinges, the company’s real estate site selector.
The redesigned store will be the second in the State College area to carry beer, following the downtown Pugh Street location. If plans hold, it will be followed by the proposed Patton Town Center store, scheduled to open in late August, in selling the product.
For the Valley Vista location, the previous structure was razed and in its place will be a larger building moved back from the road. The number of gas pumps, however, will shrink from 18 to 12.
“It’s a completely new store,” Dinges said in an email. “We scraped all the old improvements and rebuilt the store and gas operations.”
The redesign is part of a plan to add 40 new or rebuilt stores in 2017. Sheetz, which currently operates more than 540 locations throughout six states, projects to operate more than 600 stores during the fiscal year 2018. The privately-owned Altoona company boasts more than $5.6 billion in yearly sales.
The Valley Vista store was redesigned to fall in line with that trend, said Dinges, who cited functionality and brand consistency in making the move.
“Excited about the new store,” he said. “ It will be a vastly needed upgrade to serve our loyal customers.”
