Man injured after glass falls on him from 2-floor of residence

A man was transported early Saturday morning to the hospital after a series of injuries from broken glass.
State College police Lt. Brad Smail said the man was standing or walking near a residence at 508 Locust Lane about 12:45 a.m. when broken glass fell on him from the second floor.
Police said the man sustained lacerations to his head and shoulders, and was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Smail said it appeared as though a window was broken, but the cause was not determined.
From CDT staff reports
