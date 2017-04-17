State College family celebrates Easter at the White House

Some people spend their Easter celebrations with family and friends.
Others get to celebrate with the president of the United States.
A State College family is in that second group.
Shannon Jones applied weeks ago for the annual lottery that pulls names to be a part of the White House Egg Roll. She didn’t win. But husband Christopher? He did.
That meant that Monday morning, while other local families were headed back to work or sleeping in on a school vacation day, the Jones clan was getting up early to head to Pennsylvania Avenue.
Kids Liam, 14, Ryan, 11, Elisabeth, 8, and Gabrielle, 5, were able to take place in an event with a 139-year history, starting with Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.
“It was really classy and elegant and sophisticated,” Shannon Jones said.
According to The Washington Post, about 21,000 people attended this year’s event.
“It was like a beautiful garden party,” said Shannon Jones. “The Trump family was there and the staff. It was pleasant and casual and welcoming and engaging. They interacted like old family friends. The Trump sons worked the crowd, Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer were there, totally not pretentious, not like you'd typically expect them to be. There were so many volunteers, very enthusiastic.”
The kids walked away with golden eggs, signed by the president and first lady, plus toys and candy.
The family has never applied to attend the egg roll in the past, but that’s something that’s going to change.
“Every year, absolutely, until I’m very old,” Shannon Jones said.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
