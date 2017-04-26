Retired police officer announces run for district judge

Retired State College police officer Dave White is running for district judge.
White served in law enforcement for 31 years. He spent time in the patrol section and as a D.A.R.E program instructor at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School and the State College Area School District. He retired from the warrant and traffic unit as a master police officer. During his career, White was awarded many commendations and three individual Life Saving awards, one of those with Valor from the Alpha Fire Company.
White holds a master’s degree in public administration from Penn State and served as an adjunct professor at the university.
“I want to continue to serve our community as district judge and will transfer my training, knowledge and 31 years of district court experience as a police officer to the bench,” he said. “As district judge I will use alternative dispositions, mediation, youthful offender programs and community service to effectively match those before the court to the judicial services they need to resolve their court case. District court is known as the ‘people’s court’ and I will be there for the community and to always keep us safe”.
He has cross filed and will appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.
White resides in Ferguson Township with his wife, Linda, and they have a daughter, Lauren, and a son, Mike.
