Amazon Pickup location coming to State College

An Amazon Pickup Point location is coming soon to downtown State College, according to window sticker posted outside the former home of Halloween City and Abercrombie & Fitch.
The pickup point, located at134 S. Allen St., is one of several the e-commerce giant is opening or has opened near college campuses. The service debuted two years ago as a way for college students to avoid the hassle of dorm-room mailings in picking up textbooks and other items. Purdue University and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst were two of the early participants in the program.
The service is available to subscribers of Amazon Prime, the company’s membership program. When customers purchase eligible items through the service, they can search for a nearby “Pickup Point” location. Amazon will then send an email to customers when the items are ready to pickup.
In March, Amazon reached a market valuation of $424 billion.
The company recently announced two grocery pickup locations in Seattle, where the company is headquartered, as part of its AmazonFresh Pickup service. The service, already popular in the United Kingdom, allows shoppers to pick up groceries without paying for delivery or patrolling through aisles.
The moves dovetail with Amazon’s plan to branch out from the online space, where it dominates the market, to the block downtown. The online behemoth has been rolling out physical bookstores, and has designs on implementing smart stores that sell furniture, convenience and grocery stores and other experiments in the future of the shopping experience.
