Marlene Sample to receive Paterno Community Impact Award

Marlene Sample, president of Sample Media Group and associate publisher of The Daily News in Huntingdon, is being honored by the Juniata Valley Council Boy Scouts of America with the 2017 Joseph and Suzanne Paterno Community Impact Award.
The award will be presented at a dinner May 11 at the Ramada Inn and Conference Center in State College.
The award “recognizes accomplishments, contributions or community/civic activities exemplifying the values of the Boy Scouts of America and reflect the commitment to community and service to others demonstrated by Joseph and Suzanne Paterno,” according to the council.
Proceeds from the event go toward supporting the council’s programs, which serve more than 1,600 young people. For ticket information, visit www.jvcbsa.org.
A Penn State alum, Sample started her career in social services before working as a reporter and later moving into management of Sample Media’s State College division. She and her husband, George, have been married more than 40 years and have a daughter, Morgan.
