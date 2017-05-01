Candy shop closes in Nittany Mall

Sweets shop C&R Candies and More closed Saturday in the Nittany Mall.
Owner Cathy Williamson said traffic slowed down after the holidays. The candy and chocolate shop was in the mall for 13 months.
“We’d like to thank everybody who did come in,’ Williamson said. “We enjoyed meeting a lot of people.”
Williamson worked for Asher’s Chocolates for three years when they had done seasonal work in the mall. While she has no plans to reopen currently, she said she may look to do something temporary for the holidays.
Williamson and her husband Randy also own Auntie Anne’s in the mall.
Comments