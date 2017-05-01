State College

May 01, 2017 11:16 AM

Candy shop closes in Nittany Mall

By Roger Van Scyoc

rvanscyoc@centredaily.com

Sweets shop C&R Candies and More closed Saturday in the Nittany Mall.

Owner Cathy Williamson said traffic slowed down after the holidays. The candy and chocolate shop was in the mall for 13 months.

“We’d like to thank everybody who did come in,’ Williamson said. “We enjoyed meeting a lot of people.”

Williamson worked for Asher’s Chocolates for three years when they had done seasonal work in the mall. While she has no plans to reopen currently, she said she may look to do something temporary for the holidays.

Williamson and her husband Randy also own Auntie Anne’s in the mall.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

State College prayer service for police officers and peace 3:01

State College prayer service for police officers and peace
Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape 4:07

Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape
Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole 0:16

Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos