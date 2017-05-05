New apartment building proposed for State College

A new apartment building project proposed for Bellaire Avenue in State College is moving forward, with developers targeting to open by 2019.
Preliminary plans for the four-story, 48-unit building, proposed for the properties at 709 and 719 Bellaire Ave., were submitted to the borough in February and went before the planning commission in March. Ed LeClear, the planning director for State College Borough, said the planning commission provided a conditional letter for the preliminary plans and expects the final plans to be resubmitted within the next two or three months.
The parties will reconvene on Tuesday for a zoning review board meeting. Developers Neil Herlocher and David Paterno are the partners on the project.
The existing buildings on the properties, which include Monte Carlo Pizza & Wings, a laundromat and University Drive Car Wash, would be demolished. Herlocher said while opening by fall of 2018 is unlikely, it’s not impossible. But a more reasonable estimate for the proposed 57,220-square-foot building, he added, is spring or fall of 2019.
“We’re very excited,” Herlocher said. “The borough has been very positive to work with and they’ve been very helpful.”
A name for the proposed building has not been finalized at this point, Herlocher said. The plans currently list the project as the “Bellaire Avenue Apartments.”
Paterno said the building would have a mix of apartments from efficiencies up to three-bedroom spaces, adding each unit will be equipped with a washer and dryer. He estimated the building would have more than 100 beds.
Of the 48 units, 44 are market-rate housing while four are considered inclusionary, according to the plans. There are 77 proposed parking spaces associated with the project.
