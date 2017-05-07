Centre Gives to kick off Tuesday

Centre Gives, voted best fundraising event in State College for the past two years, is set to kick off again Tuesday.
The 36-hour online giving event begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday and ends at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Since it was founded in 2012, it has invested more than $4 million into the local nonprofit network, benefiting more than 130 organizations.
Those organization span from arts and education to animals, the environment and health and social services. Irene Miller, development and events coordinator for the Centre Foundation, which is responsible for the event, said about 150 organizations are set to participate in 2017.
Donations can be made at centregives.org during the event. Donors who make gifts through the platform help their chosen nonprofit receive a larger share of a $200,000 stretch pool, besides helping them compete for $25,000 in prizes.
In 2016, gifts were stretched by about 16 percent, Miller said. More than $1 million was raised during last year’s event.
“So gifts truly do go further during Centre Gives,” she said.
The Hamer Foundation provided an additional $100,000 to this year’s stretch pool.
The minimum donation is $25. Additional information can be found at the Centre Gives website.
