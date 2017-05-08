New farm winery proposed for Boalsburg

Preliminary plans for a farm winery along Misty Hill Drive have been submitted to Harris Township and are moving through the review process.
The plans entail subdividing an existing parcel of land into two lots, one for the winery and the other for residential use. University Wine Company, the developer on the project, is proposing building the farm winery on a 10-acre parcel, with two acres being used for planting fruit for wine production.
Todd Shea, zoning and ordinance enforcement officer for Harris Township, said staff recently finished reviews of the second version of the plan. The project will be open to public comment at the Harris Township planning commission on May 15.
“In this particular case, I don’t think it will be a very long turnaround between preliminary and final plan, and I don’t think it will take long between final plan approval and when they start construction,” Shea said. “It’s a smaller project and it’s a relatively simple project as far as engineering standards are concerned: It wouldn’t take as long as a hotel or a large residential development where there’s a lot of infrastructure to be installed and a lot of engineering to be taken care of.”
Once the board of supervisors approves the preliminary plan, the developers must submit a final land development plan for review. After the final plan is approved by the board, it can be recorded and then permits can be issued and construction can begin.
University Wine Company President Jeff Proch said while the project is in the early stages, should it go forward it would give the business a place for production, sales and tastings all in one location.
“We’ve been looking for a place in the area for a permanent home for the business, and so we’re moving forward on this location,” Proch said.
The proposed project follows a number of moves for the about six-year-old business. In April, the company began offering its wines in The Branch and The Vine olive oil shop, 246 E. Calder Way in State College, and opened up a wine bar in The Greek restaurant, 102 Clinton Ave. in State College, in June 2016.
