State College

May 09, 2017 10:13 AM

Hobby shop to close in College Township

By Roger Van Scyoc

rvanscyoc@centredaily.com

HobbyTown USA, located at 325 Benner Pike in College Township, is set to close at 5 p.m. on May 27.

Owner Brian Warnaka opened the hobby shop about five years ago. He cited retirement in closing the store.

“It’s been an enjoyable experience, but it’s time to move on,” he said.

The store sold a number of toy enthusiast items, such as model planes, trains and racecars. Warnaka, a Penn State graduate, said it’s always been an interest of his.

The State College franchise was one of more than 160 HobbyTown USA locations across the country, according to the company’s website.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

State College prayer service for police officers and peace 3:01

State College prayer service for police officers and peace
Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape 4:07

Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape
Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole 0:16

Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos