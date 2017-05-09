Hobby shop to close in College Township

HobbyTown USA, located at 325 Benner Pike in College Township, is set to close at 5 p.m. on May 27.
Owner Brian Warnaka opened the hobby shop about five years ago. He cited retirement in closing the store.
“It’s been an enjoyable experience, but it’s time to move on,” he said.
The store sold a number of toy enthusiast items, such as model planes, trains and racecars. Warnaka, a Penn State graduate, said it’s always been an interest of his.
The State College franchise was one of more than 160 HobbyTown USA locations across the country, according to the company’s website.
