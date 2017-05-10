State College restaurant announces opening date

Pennsylvania franchise Federal Taphouse plans to open in the Fraser Centre by late June, co-owner Judd Goodman said, bringing its popular pub-style fare and atmosphere to downtown State College.
According to the company’s website, the State College location is scheduled to open on June 19. The restaurant will be open daily starting at 11 a.m., Goodman said. Closing hours are to be determined.
Besides 100 craft beers and 10 wines, the restaurant’s opening will also bring about 80 additional jobs. Goodman said the location is hiring for all positions. Those interested can apply by contacting Dave Chubb, the location’s general manager, at jobs@federaltaphouse.com.
The restaurant plans on offering a catering service for both on-premise and off-premise events. It is connected to the Hyatt Place Hotel on the Fraser Centre’s second floor. The hotel hosted its first event in early April.
Goodman and co-owner Corey Fogarty are Penn State graduates. The pair first publicly confirmed their place in the downtown 12-story, mixed-use building in early 2016.
“We live and breathe blue and white,” Goodman said. “I know this is a void that State College has had for a long time and it’s very gratifying to bring our concept to a great place like Happy Valley.”
The Fraser Centre restaurant is Federal Taphouse’s fourth location. The company also has locations in Harrisburg, Lancaster and Camp Hill.
