Weis Markets brings online shopping, grocery pickup service to State College

Shoppers at the Weis Markets on Martin Street have another option in getting their groceries.
The Sunbury grocer announced Tuesday the addition of online shopping and a curbside pickup service to the store, located at 1471 Martin St. in Ferguson Township. Customers can pay online with a PayPal account or at the store upon picking up their groceries. They can also use Weis Preferred Shopper’s cards and coupons.
The service fee, waived for first-time orders, adds $2.95 to any total less than $150. It’s free for orders above $150.
Orders are prepared in-store and stored until they’re ready to be picked up.
“Many of our customers have embraced Weis Online Shopping, which offers our customers the best of both worlds: the in-store shopping experience with online, time-saving convenience,” said Richard Gunn, Weis Markets’ senior vice president of marketing and merchandising, in a company release.
The model has caught on with other major companies that have a hand in the market. Amazon announced two grocery pickup locations in March, while Wal-Mart acquired online retailer Jet for $3.3 billion last year to boost its online business. Wal-Mart, the world’s largest retailer, according to the National Retail Federation, has focused on expanding its grocery pickup service in recent years.
Weis’ online service is available in 37 locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.
Customers can use the Martin Street store service at Weis’ Online Shopping website.
