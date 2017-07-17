Peter Byers, of Sign of the Axe Antiques, points on a map to where his great-great-grandfather lived, during the Annual Antique Faire & Berry Festival on Sunday at the Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum.
Peter Byers, of Sign of the Axe Antiques, points on a map to where his great-great-grandfather lived, during the Annual Antique Faire & Berry Festival on Sunday at the Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Peter Byers, of Sign of the Axe Antiques, points on a map to where his great-great-grandfather lived, during the Annual Antique Faire & Berry Festival on Sunday at the Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

State College

July 17, 2017 12:59 AM

Antiques and berries wrap up festival scene in Boalsburg

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

Variety may be the spice of life but it can’t compete with blueberry.

The pie that took home first place at this year’s Antique Faire and Berry Festival in Boalsburg also added a dash of raspberry and strawberry for good measure.

Lauren Sonsteby was announced as the winner of the contest on Saturday, but by Sunday the second and third place entries had been demolished by festivalgoers milling about tents of antiquities outside of the Boal Mansion Museum.

Jordan Muzzy, a visitor from Michigan, baked the pie that filled No. 3 spot, a strawberry/raspberry/lemon mint concoction (with some blueberries for flavor).

I have one of these framed at home.

Peter Byers

Muzzy, who has a relative on the mansion’s board, volunteered at the festival all weekend.

“Yesterday was very quiet. Friday it rained,” Muzzy said.

Inside one of the tents nearby, Peter Byers tried to move items from his collection of old tools and maps.

Cobbler’s pliers, broad axes and even an old pair of snowshoes (the kind that make it look like you’re wearing tennis rackets) were all fair game for history-lovers with some coin to spare.

Byers and his merchandise can typically be found every Wednesday at the flea market in Reedsville.

He was like ‘that’s totally worth every ounce of time I spent here.’

Timothy Klock

His maps span the decades, including an atlas of Huntingdon County, where his great-great-grandfather used to make guns.

“I have one of these framed at home,” Byers said.

Farther down the path, Timothy Klock and Bobby Gummo had some of their chainsaw sculptures on display, including a few they had carved for a live audience at various points throughout the weekend.

One man watched for nearly an hour as Klock carved a bench from some catalpa wood that had blown over during a storm.

“He was like ‘that’s totally worth every ounce of time I spent here,’ ” Klock said.

Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

State College prayer service for police officers and peace 3:01

State College prayer service for police officers and peace
Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape 4:07

Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape
Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole 0:16

Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos