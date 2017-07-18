More Videos

Pegula Ice Arena reveals first banners

  co.space seeks objects for community story table

    The co.space, along with a local artist, is collecting items to create a community story table.

The co.space, along with a local artist, is collecting items to create a community story table.
The co.space, along with a local artist, is collecting items to create a community story table. Courtesy of Christian Baum

State College

The co.space seeks community’s help to tell untold stories

By Sarah Rafacz

srafacz@centredaily.com

July 18, 2017 6:19 PM

STATE COLLEGE

With help from a local artist, the co.space is embarking on a project to tell the region’s untold stories.

And they’re doing it through an unusual medium: a dining room table.

Co.space’s original table was built with the purpose of seating 20 people around it, but it was done so quickly, it has its flaws — it’s narrow and tapers down, said Christian Baum, co.space co-founder.

The co.space, located on Nittany Avenue in downtown State College, is home to undergraduate students, self-directed learners and young professionals. It’s an innovative and supportive place for changemakers.

Until Aug. 1, co.space is accepting objects that help tell unique stories about the Centre Region.

Those objects could be large or small — a front door from a historic property or a pocket watch from someone who had a significant impact on the town.

So what exactly the finished product will look like is unknown — other than that it will likely be about 20 feet long and 5 or 6 feet wide.

The table is a tangible thing that can help challenge the perceptions of who students and community members are, said Spud Marshall, co.space co-founder.

“We always talk about how the really important conversations in someone’s life always happen in really chaotic and sporadic spaces,” Marshall said.

Those conversations happen around dining room tables and bonfires, not in classrooms or at a speaker series, he said.

Another layer to that is that the State College area is often in the media spotlight for the wrong reasons, he said. The table is a way to take the stories that people are really proud of and showcase them.

Local artist William Snyder III will be charged with building the table.

“I kind of just am waiting to see the components,” he said. “We’ll see how they work because they’ll respond to each other and form it. I can’t even have a preconceived notion of what I can want because I’m not even sure what story is going be to asked to be told.”

Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz

Community story table

The co.space is collecting objects of all shapes and sizes that tell untold stories about the Centre Region. The objects will be turned into a 20-foot dining room table.

Co.space is asking for help from the community:

▪ “Know of an incredible individual who calls this region home?

▪ Heard of a story that you think is worth proudly telling?

▪ Have an object that represents the best of our town?”

The deadline for objects is Aug. 1. They can be dropped off at co.space’s front porch, 244 E. Nittany Ave. Attach a note with your name, contact information and a short description of the object.

Or contact christian@thecospace.com to have items picked up by a co.spacer.

For more information and examples of objects, visit thecospace.com/table.

