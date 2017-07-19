Ron Madrid
State College

July 19, 2017 4:43 PM

Madrid announces State College mayor run

From CDT staff reports

Resident Ron Madrid on Wednesday announced his candidacy for State College mayor.

He is running as an independent, according to a press release.

Madrid said in the release that “mayor is more than just a ceremonial position.”

He said it’s important to facilitate council meetings to ensure respectful dialogue and opportunities for all sides to be heard.

“A we-versus-they mentality does little to achieve community harmony,” Madrid said.

According to the release, Madrid served as president of the Holmes-Foster Neighborhood Association for more than 10 years.

He is also a past member of the borough’s planning and historic resources commissions and is currently the chairman of the real estate advisory commission, the release said.

The general election is on Nov. 7.

