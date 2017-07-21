12-year-old experiences a day as a State College police officer

It’s not uncommon for the average adolescent to imagine that dream job — fantasizing about landing that coveted position once he or she is old enough.
Few, however, will take steps to make that job a reality at that very moment.
Twelve-year-old Ava Bevilacqua, of State College, was invited to the State College police station Friday to experience the day in the life of a new officer, a job she said she decided she wanted about four years ago. The soon-to-be sixth-grader at Our Lady of Victory Elementary School said she was inspired to help people after traveling to Guatemala to assist needy families.
“I was helping kids in poverty,” Ava said, “and was inspired to want to help more people.”
Her mother, Stacey Bevilacqua, said her daughter started asking if she should offer to volunteer at the State College police station for the summer, saying once Ava gets something in her head, she sticks with it. At one point, Ava asked her to write a letter to the department suggesting they take her on for the summer.
“I said, ‘You write a letter,’ thinking she would forget about it,” Stacey Bevilacqua said. “But that night, I came home and (a letter) was sitting on my pillow.”
She absolutely had to send it, she said.
The letter arrived at the State College police station in the spring, Officer Adam Salyards said, where it made its rounds around the department. Eventually, numerous people in the department and the community showed him the letter, saying the police should do something for Ava.
“I love law enforcement,” her letter read. “I want to be a police officer/detective when I grow up. I love the community and people.
“I would love to help with anything you guys need,” it continued. “I’m not grossed out by the sight of blood either.”
Ava said she likes solving problems, which led to her desire to become a detective. In her spare time, she reads true-crime novels, and a current book she’s reading about the unsolved murder of JonBenet Ramsey is “driving her crazy.”
It’s unique for a 12-year-old to already be thinking about wanting to be a police officer, Salyards said. Obviously, Ava was too young to actually volunteer, but the department wanted to help keep her interested in law enforcement and make a good impression.
Ava arrived at the State College police station Friday morning, bringing her mother along with her. Greeted first by Salyards, he walked her through the process of becoming a police officer, explaining the fitness tests, written exams and background checks that would be part of her initial push toward the police academy.
She met with Chief John Gardner, who explained how much the letter she sent affected him at a time when police sometimes don’t get the best press.
“I shared your letter (with the department),” he said, “and they were very excited to know you thought that highly.”
Gardner presented Ava with a challenge coin — a heavy coin depicting the State College police shield — and explained that coins are typically given to new officers. He explained that the coins, which originated with the military, signify the membership of a group and the “esprit de corps” that exists among its members.
She was also provided tours of the station, a chance to see the police cellphone forensics team at work, a look at the police crime lab and a ride-along throughout the community with chances to ask any questions she had.
“It’s heartening to me to know we have such a young person who respects (the work police do) and honors that and hopes to join law enforcement someday,” Gardner said.
At the end of the day, Ava said her favorite part was traveling to Penn State and working with the bomb team, during which time she had a chance to drive the bomb disposal robot. She also said seeing actual detectives working in the labs, and getting a real sense of what it was like to be a detective, was “so cool.”
Salyards presented Ava with an official State College police patch and a certificate of achievement for “completing a day in the life of a police officer” before she left the station for the day.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
