State College

Borough seeks members for 2 committees

From CDT staff reports

July 25, 2017 11:52 AM

State College borough is seeking members for two recently created committees.

The first is the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Advisory Committee, which will advise borough leadership and council on issues that affect the LGBTQ community.

The second is the Ad Hoc Action Sports Park Committee. The committee will advise Borough Council on what criteria should be used when evaluating a site for the Action Sports Park and provide recommendations on possible sites. The Action Sports Park is included in the 2018-22 Capital Improvement Plan, which was approved July 17.

The deadline to apply for both committees is Thursday, and applications can be found on the borough’s website, www.statecollegepa.us.

