State College startups benefit from partnership’s $2.5 million investment

Ben Franklin Technology Partners has invested more than $2.5 million in startups across central and northern Pennsylvania.
The partnership did not specify amounts to businesses in a release.
State College-based companies that benefited from the investment were Chartlytics, ConidioTec, Persea Naturals, West Arete and Xact Metal.
Chartlytics produces SaaS, a web platform that provides measurement and data visualization that targets the needs of the special education and autism markets. ConidioTec developed a non-toxic, fungal bio-pesticide product for the control and prevention of bed bug infestations. Persea Naturals developed a natural food color additive in the yellow-red spectrum with a high-color yield extracted from avocado seeds.
West Arete created Contributary, a software platform for community foundations to host “giving day” events. And Xact Metal has patent-pending technology that supports manufacturing powered by metal 3-D printing.
