West Arete, a State College software company, is among startups to benefit from Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ recent $2.5 million investment. Nabil K. Mark Centre Daily Times, file
State College

State College startups benefit from partnership’s $2.5 million investment

By Shawn Annarelli

August 04, 2017 10:17 AM

Ben Franklin Technology Partners has invested more than $2.5 million in startups across central and northern Pennsylvania.

The partnership did not specify amounts to businesses in a release.

State College-based companies that benefited from the investment were Chartlytics, ConidioTec, Persea Naturals, West Arete and Xact Metal.

Chartlytics produces SaaS, a web platform that provides measurement and data visualization that targets the needs of the special education and autism markets. ConidioTec developed a non-toxic, fungal bio-pesticide product for the control and prevention of bed bug infestations. Persea Naturals developed a natural food color additive in the yellow-red spectrum with a high-color yield extracted from avocado seeds.

West Arete created Contributary, a software platform for community foundations to host “giving day” events. And Xact Metal has patent-pending technology that supports manufacturing powered by metal 3-D printing.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

