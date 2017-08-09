State College is among contenders for Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine’s Top Adventure Town, for its outdoor opportunities that include mountain biking.
State College

Voting open to name State College ‘top adventure town’

From CDT staff reports

August 09, 2017 11:03 AM

State College is among the contenders for Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine’s Top Adventure Town, and your votes could help it win the annual competition.

The 5th annual Top Adventure Town Contest runs through Sept. 11. According to the magazine’s website, staff and readers narrowed the field to 48 “mountain biking meccas, paddling paradises, hiking nirvanas and much more.”

Must-do outdoor activities listed for State College include hiking Mount Nittany and mountain biking in Rothrock State Forest or Bald Eagle State Park.

Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine focuses on outdoor sports, health and adventure travel in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. Other “adventure towns” in the contest include Asheville, N.C., Charleston, S.C., and Richmond, Va.

The first round of voting lasts two weeks, and each successive round will last one week.

You can vote once every 24 hours from any device.

Visit www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/top-towns for more information and to vote.

