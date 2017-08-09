Borough Council approves changes to rates for parking decks

State College Borough Council at its meeting Monday approved changes to the rate structure for parking garages.
Effective Aug. 15, the first 30 minutes will still be free, but the second half hour will increase from 50 cents to $1 and each additional hour will decrease from $1.25 to $1.
The borough’s actual revenue has exceed projections based largely on the volume of permitted parking, so this can be accomplished without loss of revenue, said borough Manager Tom Fountaine.
It greatly simplifies the parking rates for customers and has “positive impacts” on the overall parking system, he said.
According to a memo from Rick Ward, the borough’s director of parking, the benefit of the new rate is that customers will see a defined difference between parking rates in the garage and on-street parking rates, which are set to increase to $1.25 per hour on Aug. 15.
In other business
Council approved increased fines for six common borough ordinance violations.
Annually, staff and various borough departments review the fines to determine if fines are appropriate to recommend to council, Fountaine said.
In the past, the review has been done as part of the annual operating budget review and adoption, but this year staff is recommending that council consider the adjustments outside of the budget preparation, review and adoption, he said.
“Our recommendation is that we completely segregate this process from the budget process,” Fountaine said. “This is not part of a revenue scheme. It’s part of establishing appropriate penalties.”
The fine increases, which will take effect Jan. 1, are as follows:
▪ No parking within an intersection, increasing to $30 from $15
▪ Obstructing traffic, up to $30 from $15
▪ Illegally parking in a handicap space, up to $150 from $50
▪ No parking on a sidewalk, up to $30 from $15
▪ No parking at a bus stop, up to $30 from $15
▪ Obstructions on sidewalks (snow), up to $50 from $15 for the first offense and up to $100 from $50 for subsequent offenses
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
Comments