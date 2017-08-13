Ferguson Township police caution ‘extremely congested’ roads during Ag Progress Days

Penn State’s Ag Progress Days will be held this week, and along with the animals, farm equipment exhibits and homemade food, comes heavy traffic through and around Pine Grove Mills.
Ferguson Township police advise motorists and residents to expect West College Avenue, Pine Grove Road and West Whitehall Road to be “extremely congested” during the event, held Tuesday through Thursday at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Center in Pennsylvania Furnace, especially during rush hours, according to a release. Motorists are cautioned to allow extra time for commuting and encouraged to use alternate routes.
Nixon Road will be closed between West Whitehall Road and Pine Grove Road between 3 and 7 p.m. daily during Ag Progress Days, according to police, and will be maintained for local residents only from Whitehall Road.
Access to the Pine Grove Mills Post Office will also be limited from 3-7 p.m. daily to eastbound traffic.
Westbound traffic on West College Avenue, as it turns into East Pine Grove Mills, will be split into two lanes during evening rush hour, police say, meaning motorists traveling in the left lane will only be able to turn left on state Route 26 over Pine Grove Mountain, and traffic in the right lane will be directed straight through Route 45 to Ag Progress Days.
Ferguson Township police, according to the release, encourage motorists to be aware of officers on the roadways directing traffic, drive slow and not to stop to ask officers questions.
From CDT staff reports
