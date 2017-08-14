Town hall to focus on lobbying state for greater municipality control in State College

The Coalition of State College Neighborhood Associations is sponsoring a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Victory Activities Center, according to a press release.
The purpose of the town hall is to provide State College borough residents with information about an ongoing effort to lobby for changes to Pennsylvania law that would result in “greater self-determination” for the municipalities in the commonwealth, the release said.
“Currently, municipalities like State College are not permitted to utilize radar, red light traffic cameras, implement revenue-producing measures or take other steps to improve safety or fiscal independence,” the release said.
“This effort is intended to be a grass-roots, citizen-focused, nonpartisan drive to convince state legislators to make the necessary legal changes to give citizens the opportunity to have greater local control over issues that are unique to their respective communities and directly impact their quality of life,” the release said.
The public is encouraged to attend.
