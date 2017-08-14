The Discovery Space is looking for donations that can be sold as part of a yard sale being held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday at the museum’s new location N. Atherton Street.
State College

Discovery Space to hold yard sale as move to new location looms

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

August 14, 2017 10:01 PM

Now is the time to look deep into your hearts — and your garages.

Discovery Space will be collecting items for a yard sale to support ongoing work at the children’s science museum’s new digs at 1224 N. Atherton Street.

The same location will also support this week’s sale, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s a big space so it needs funding.

“It’s a big space, so it needs funding,” Jen Heller, the volunteer organizing the sale, said.

Donations can be delivered to the Atherton Street address from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday and 3-5 p.m. on Friday.

Heller is looking for kitchen items, small appliances, toys — the sky is the limit, really.

Basically anything but clothing and really large furniture.

“Basically anything but clothing and really large furniture,” Heller said.

The new Discovery Space location is expected to open its doors in September, but an official date has yet to be announced.

At 5 p.m. on Aug. 25, the W. Foster Avenue location will close. Anyone who has volunteered at Discovery Space over the past six years has been invited to attend a final celebration at the downtown site, to be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. the same day.

Guests can RSVP at mydiscoveryspace.org.

Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready

