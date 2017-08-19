Centre County hit by severe thunderstorm

A short-lived thunderstorm ripped through Centre County on Saturday evening, causing some tree damage and power outages.
The National Weather Service in State College issued severe thunderstorm warnings for most of Centre County between 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Alpha Fire Company Vice President Svend Petersen said by 7 p.m., the department dispatched three engines, an auxiliary unit, three command units and a utility vehicle through the Centre Region.
A small fire broke out behind a home on the 200 block of Woodland Drive in the State College borough, Petersen said.
Fire officials were able to help put the fire out quickly, he added.
“Basically, what we had is a cross-member of a power pole came down and ripped the service lines,” Petersen said. “That line was still hot and it had a small fire, but there is no immediate risk to life.”
Helen Warren lives on Woodland Drive. She said one side of the street lost power, while the other side still had it.
“We heard the big bang of the transformer blow out near the Exxon and we knew the power went out,” she said.
WestPenn Power said it expected all power to be back on in the area by 9:30 p.m.
