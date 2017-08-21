Borough Council adopts amendment to Zoning Ordinance on wireless cell monopoles, antenna

At its meeting Monday, Borough Council unanimously adopted revisions to the borough’s Zoning Ordinance by adding provisions for wireless cell monopoles and antenna and prohibiting wireless cell monopoles in certain public rights-of-way.
Council received a proposed ordinance amendment May 1 and conducted a public hearing June 5. At the hearing, Planning Commission recommended that the proposed ordinance be modified.
A second ordinance was introduced, and a public hearing was held for it Aug. 7.
The ordinance amendment adopted by council Monday states that monopoles (poles installed in the ground to provide wireless cell service or other transmission) are only permitted in the alley public rights-of-way and lots in Commercial and Commercial Incentive districts.
The ordinance amendment also states that monopoles can’t be taller than 40 and 25 feet in height from grade in the Commercial Incentive District and Commercial District, respectively.
An order from the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission this year granted municipalities the authority to regulate monopoles in rights-of-way, borough Manager Tom Fountaine said.
