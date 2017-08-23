State College Area schools ranked among the best in the state

Two elementary schools in the State College Area School District were ranked among the top 50 in the state, according to Niche.com.
Another two schools in the district were individually ranked among the top 100 elementary schools in the state.
According to the website, Corl Street Elementary was ranked No. 26 and Radio Park Elementary was ranked No. 35. Houserville and Lemont Elementary schools were ranked at No. 84, and Ferguson Township Elementary was ranked No. 98.
“It’s gratifying to have our elementary schools recognized as among the best in the state,” Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said in an email. “With that, however, we know that we have aspects of our district that we are working to improve.”
The rankings, according to the Niche.com website, are based on academic evaluations, teacher environment, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on overall experience, and more.
The ranking is a reflection of the hard work our teachers and staff put forth every day as they collaborate with families to develop every student as a learner and individual.
“The ranking is a reflection of the hard work our teachers and staff put forth every day as they collaborate with families to develop every student as a learner and individual,” O’Donnell said.
The overall grade from Niche.com for Corl Street and Radio Park Elementary schools was an A-plus. Corl Street was also graded an A-plus in academics and teachers, and a B-minus in diversity. Radio Park was rated by Niche.com an A-plus in teachers, A in academics, and B in diversity.
According to district administration, several district elementary schools are expected to go though renovations and construction next year, including three of the schools ranked.
Corl Street and Radio Park elementary schools renovation projects are slated to start in January. Corl Street, according to the district, will cost about $17.4 million. Radio Park will cost about $22.5 million.
The Houserville Elementary School construction project is also scheduled for January and is expected to cost about $20.6 million.
The nine-member school board plans to vote on the final plans in the fall.
