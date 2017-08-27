LION Bash to provide resources for town, gown

An event aiming to bring town and gown together will hit the streets of State College this week.
Living in One Neighborhood (LION) Bash will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 and 200 blocks of South Allen Street in downtown State College.
The event is a partnership between Penn State, the Downtown Improvement District, neighborhood associations and State College borough.
“It’s a way for both students and community members just to kind of learn a little bit more about State College and what it means to live in this community,” said Molly Nulty, assistant director for Welcome Programs at Penn State.
LION Bash will feature more than 90 interactive engagement stations, food from local establishments and live entertainment.
Students and community members can sometimes get immersed in their own worlds so it’s an opportunity to bring everyone together, Nulty said.
“We want this event to help start conversations between community members and student residents,” Anna Livingston, Penn State student and LION Bash committee member, said in an email.
The borough has hosted LION events for more than 10 years.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
Comments