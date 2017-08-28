Earlier this month, the State College Borough Water Authority was presented with the 2016 Area Wide Optimization Award at the Water Works Operators Association of Pennsylvania conference.
State College

State College Borough Water Authority receives award

From CDT staff reports

August 28, 2017 5:40 PM

Earlier this month, the State College Borough Water Authority was presented with the 2016 Area Wide Optimization Award at the Water Works Operators Association of Pennsylvania conference.

It’s the 10th consecutive year the water authority has received the award, according to a press release.

The Area Wide Optimization Program is a national filter plant optimization effort, the release said.

“SCBWA would like to congratulate their water treatment plant operators and thank them for their hard work and dedication to providing clean safe drinking water to the residents of the Centre Region,” the release said.

