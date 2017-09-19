Police investigating report of a man with a gun in Ferguson Township

Ferguson Township police launched an investigation Tuesday into a report of a man with a gun.
Officers responded to the report at 6:19 p.m. at the intersection of West Beaver Ave and South Osmond Street.
“An unknown male got into an argument with a bicyclist and pointed a gun at him during the argument,” a release said. “The male then fled in the direction of the Corl Street Elementary School.”
“The suspect and bicyclist exchanged words,” Ferguson Township Police Chief Chris Albright said. “They did not know each other. At this point, we don’t know why the man pulled a gun.”
The man was described as white, in his 30s, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a medium build. He had dark hair and was wearing a black hat, a gray and black T-shirt, tan pants and dark shoes.
Albright said the police department does not believe there is an active threat to the community.
Anyone with information about this person should contact the Ferguson Township Police Department at 237-1172 or 800-479-0050.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
