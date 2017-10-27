CRPR’s annual Halloween Costume Parade moving indoors

The 71st annual Halloween Costume Parade is being moved indoors due to the forecasted inclement weather and cold temperatures at the time of the scheduled parade.
According to a press release from Centre Region Parks and Recreation, the parade portion of the event will no longer take place, but CRPR will host the costume judging and candy distribution indoors at the State College Area High School North Building.
Line up starts at 6:30 p.m., and costume judging will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Park in the North Building parking lot, and enter the school near the natatorium entrance.
“We certainly hope that everyone will still plan to attend even though the parade portion is not happening this year. We don’t want people to be soaked and cold as the predicted winds could chill everyone to the bone,” Director Pam Salokangas said in the release.
For more information, contact CRPR at 231-3071 or crpr@crcog.net.
