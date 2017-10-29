Takumi Takano, 3, high-fives Ike the Spike during Sunday’s Safe & Seen at the Ballpark at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
State College

‘Safe and Seen’ provides a safe trick-or-treating alternative

By Elysabethe Thatcher

For the CDT

October 29, 2017 9:59 PM

To provide a safer alternative to trick-or-treating, the State College Spikes and Centre LifeLink EMS partnered to host their sixth annual Safe and Seen at the Ballpark on Sunday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

“Parents get skittish sending their kids out into the dark,” Spikes communications manager Joe Putnam said.

The event, held 3-5 p.m., gave families the opportunity to trick-or-treat during the day, in an enclosed area, away from the streets.

Kristin Terrill, of Stormstown, brought her three-year-old daughter to Safe and Seen for the second year in a row. “It’s during the day, it’s safe. We even came out in the rain for it!” she said.

Children had the opportunity to go trick-or-treating in full costume on the suite level of the Spikes stadium. They went “door to door,” visiting booths run by local community organizations, filling up their trick-or-treat bags and buckets with candy. Organizations participating this year included Centre LifeLink EMS, State College Community Land Trust, MindBodyArt School of Dance, the Tides Program, Alliance of Heroic Hearts, Centre HomeCare, Nittany Dreamers Baton and Silk Corps, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania and Penn State Health.

“It’s a way to give back to the community for supporting us during parade season,” said Terree Michel, a board member of Nittany Dreamers.

The event, however, was more than just trick-or-treating. Children also had the opportunity to try their hand at pumpkin bowling, putt-putt golf and target toss. They could also visit the arts and crafts table, run by Centre LifeLink, or explore the real-life ambulance. Superheroes, Ike the Spike and the Nookie Monster were even on hand to visit with and entertain families.

“We knew the weather would be bad and it’s covered here. It’s also super kid-friendly,” Tia Drew, of State College, said.

On their way out, children had the chance to take home miniature pumpkins and decorating kits, sponsored by Penn State Health. The leftover pumpkins, from Shuey’s Market on Benner Pike, and decorating kits were donated to the Centre County Youth Service Bureau.

