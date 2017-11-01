Coppersmith honored by Centre Foundation

Mimi Barash Coppersmith is the 2017 recipient of the Centre Foundation’s annual Oak Tree Award.
A long-time resident of State College and philanthropist, she was also honored with the creation of the Mimi Barash Coppersmith Women in Leadership Fund.
The announcement of the fund was made Wednesday.
According to the foundation, the fund was created by Barbara Palmer as “a lasting tribute to Mimi’s success and her role in encouraging and mentoring local women in leadership roles.”
Coppersmith has established two funds at the Centre Foundation herself.
The Mimi Fund was created in 2005 and supports the Centre Foundation’s work, while the Mimi Barash Coppersmith Fund for Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania provides camp scholarships and has hit $73,000 in just four years.
She has also participated in the development of a third fund with her daughter, Nan Bararsh. The Bon Bon Fund will provide scholarships to State College High School students who have lost a parent.
Coppersmith was honored at the foundation’s annual dinner with more than 200 people in attendance. The event is held each year in appreciation of donors who have utilized Centre Foundation as a way to make an impact in our area by establishing nonprofit organizational endowment funds. Donors can also be engaged and make an impact through the Foundation’s Giving Circle, Centre Gives, Centre PACT (Philanthropic Actions Created by Teens), or by joining the Campbell Legacy Society for future gifts.
Comments