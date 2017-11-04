Expect delays in downtown State College on Wednesday for roadwork

Roadwork is scheduled for Wednesday at the intersection of Beaver Avenue and Atherton Street.
According to a press release, state Department of Transportation crews will perform base repairs and paving.
PennDOT expects the work to be completed in one day, the release said, and drivers should anticipate travel delays.
Traffic on Beaver Avenue will be restricted to one lane, and the travel lane in use could vary as work progresses, the release said.
The work is weather and schedule dependent.
