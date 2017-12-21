Someone had a little lamb. Thousands of people want it to get home.

While some kids are waiting for new toys for Christmas, someone just might be looking for an old one.
The search has garnered attention from thousands of people online.
It all started with a stuffed animal people are calling Lambchop, who is waiting to come home for Christmas.
Travis Hitz, a Best Buy employee, found the stuffed lamb behind a cash register as he was replacing the receipt paper. Lambchop is currently sitting in the State College Best Buy entrance, essentially greeting customers as they walk through the sliding glass doors.
While Hitz and his co-workers aren’t sure when they found the stuffed lamb, they estimated that it has been in the store for more than a week, because that’s typically how long the receipt paper in the register lasts.
But other people saw Lambchop and shared his story online. On Tuesday, the Facebook page Pet Rescue of Centre County announced that more than 64,000 people had viewed the little lamb but he was still without his owner.
Unaware that Lambchop had gained substantial traction on social media, Best Buy employees said they had not looked at the company’s cameras in an attempt to find the stuffed animal’s owner. Following the question, however, Best Buy decided to look at the front-door cameras in an attempt to find the lamb’s owner.
“I saw the little guy at Best Buy today when we were doing some last-minute shopping. A bunch of people are trying to get the word out to get this little lamb home,” said one concerned mom who shared the story with the Centre Daily Times.
