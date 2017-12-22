State College

Tree cutting to cause delays on U.S. Route 322 in Potters Mills Gap

From CDT staff reports

December 22, 2017 04:33 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

PennDOT announced that motorists should expect delays Wednesday and Thursday on U.S. Route 322 in the Potters Mills Gap area.

PennDOT will be cutting and removing trees along the two-lane section, and traffic will be stopped in both directions in cycles of 10-15 minutes. Work hours are scheduled to be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All work is schedule and weather dependent.

The tree cutting is an extension of phase two of PennDOT’s Potters Mills Gap project and must be completed before phase three can begin. Phase one constructed the the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road. Phase two created the new local interchange on U.S. Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road. The goal of phase three is to reconstruct U.S. Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills, including a new Route 322/Route 144 intersection.

The goal of the project is to alleviate congestion and allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently from the Centre/Mifflin County line to Potters Mills.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Motorists can monitor road conditions in real-time by visiting www.511PA.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • State College prayer service for police officers and peace

    Pastor Harold McKenzie says a prayer for law enforcement and peace. Led by local clergy a prayer service is held at the Municipal Building in State College, Pa., for the State College Police Department and for racial healing.

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

State College prayer service for police officers and peace 3:01

State College prayer service for police officers and peace
Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape 4:07

Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape
Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole 0:16

Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole

View More Video