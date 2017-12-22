Tree cutting to cause delays on U.S. Route 322 in Potters Mills Gap

PennDOT announced that motorists should expect delays Wednesday and Thursday on U.S. Route 322 in the Potters Mills Gap area.
PennDOT will be cutting and removing trees along the two-lane section, and traffic will be stopped in both directions in cycles of 10-15 minutes. Work hours are scheduled to be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All work is schedule and weather dependent.
The tree cutting is an extension of phase two of PennDOT’s Potters Mills Gap project and must be completed before phase three can begin. Phase one constructed the the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road. Phase two created the new local interchange on U.S. Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road. The goal of phase three is to reconstruct U.S. Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills, including a new Route 322/Route 144 intersection.
The goal of the project is to alleviate congestion and allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently from the Centre/Mifflin County line to Potters Mills.
Motorists can monitor road conditions in real-time by visiting www.511PA.com.
