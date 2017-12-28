Motorists should anticipate delays on U.S. Route 322 in the Potters Mills Gap area next week.
Motorists should anticipate delays on U.S. Route 322 in the Potters Mills Gap area next week. Josh Moyer Centre Daily Times, file
Motorists should anticipate delays on U.S. Route 322 in the Potters Mills Gap area next week. Josh Moyer Centre Daily Times, file

State College

Delays on U.S. Route 322 in Potters Mills Gap to continue next week

From CDT staff reports

December 28, 2017 03:35 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Motorists should anticipate delays on U.S. Route 322 in the Potters Mills Gap area next week as PennDOT continues cutting and removing trees in the area.

Traffic will be stopped in both directions in cycles of 10-15 minutes from Jan. 3-5, according to a PennDOT news release. It will be the second consecutive week of tree cutting in the area as an extension of phase two of PennDOT’s Potters Mills Gap project. Work hours are scheduled to be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are weather and schedule dependent.

Phase one of the project constructed the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road. Phase two created the new local interchange on U.S. Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road. The goal of phase three is to reconstruct U.S. Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills, including a new Route 322/Route144 intersection.

The goal of the project is to alleviate congestion and allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently from the Centre/Mifflin County line to Potters Mills.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Motorists can check conditions in real-time by clicking here.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • State College prayer service for police officers and peace

    Pastor Harold McKenzie says a prayer for law enforcement and peace. Led by local clergy a prayer service is held at the Municipal Building in State College, Pa., for the State College Police Department and for racial healing.

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

State College prayer service for police officers and peace 3:01

State College prayer service for police officers and peace
Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape 4:07

Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape
Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole 0:16

Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole

View More Video