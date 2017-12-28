Delays on U.S. Route 322 in Potters Mills Gap to continue next week

Motorists should anticipate delays on U.S. Route 322 in the Potters Mills Gap area next week as PennDOT continues cutting and removing trees in the area.
Traffic will be stopped in both directions in cycles of 10-15 minutes from Jan. 3-5, according to a PennDOT news release. It will be the second consecutive week of tree cutting in the area as an extension of phase two of PennDOT’s Potters Mills Gap project. Work hours are scheduled to be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are weather and schedule dependent.
Phase one of the project constructed the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road. Phase two created the new local interchange on U.S. Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road. The goal of phase three is to reconstruct U.S. Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills, including a new Route 322/Route144 intersection.
The goal of the project is to alleviate congestion and allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently from the Centre/Mifflin County line to Potters Mills.
