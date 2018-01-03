Cold temperatures push tree cutting to next week on Route 322

Tree cutting in the Potters Mills Gap area of U.S. Route 322 has been rescheduled due to cold temperatures, PennDOT announced Wednesday.
The latest round of tree cutting was originally scheduled to begin Wednesday and continue through Friday. Crews will continue to work away from the traffic the rest of this week, but there will not be any traffic delays related to tree removal on Thursday or Friday.
Motorists are now advised to anticipate delays from Monday through Friday. Work hours for tree removal are scheduled to be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Traffic will be stopped in both directions in cycles of 10-15 minutes. All work is schedule- and weather-dependent.
The tree cutting is an extension of phase two of PennDOT’s Potters Mills Gap project. Phase one of the project constructed the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road. Phase two created the new local interchange on U.S. Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road. The goal of phase three is to reconstruct U.S. Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills, including a new Route 322/Route 144 intersection.
The goal of the project is to alleviate congestion and allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently from the Centre/Mifflin County line to Potters Mills.
Motorists can check conditions in real-time by clicking here.
