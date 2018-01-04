Expected cold temperatures force schools to cancel Friday classes

Several area schools have announced that classes will be canceled Friday due to anticipated cold weather.
Young Scholars of Central Pennsylvania Charter School in Ferguson Township confirmed that classes have been canceled, along with Mifflin County School District and Juniata County School District.
The decision to cancel school comes as those in central Pennsylvania prepare for wind chill temperatures anywhere from minus 1 to minus 19 outside through Sunday morning, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service and The Weather Channel.
