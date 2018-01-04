More Videos

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor 1:15

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor

Pause
Tussey Mountain ski lift malfunctions 0:27

Tussey Mountain ski lift malfunctions

Penn State senior Brendan Mahon on offensive line’s bright future 0:48

Penn State senior Brendan Mahon on offensive line’s bright future

'Bomb cyclone' winter storm hits East Coast 0:32

'Bomb cyclone' winter storm hits East Coast

Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State 0:46

Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

Nestle Waters executive talks about possible bottling plant in Centre County 2:19

Nestle Waters executive talks about possible bottling plant in Centre County

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 'One grain of the fentanyl can kill you' 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash 1:26

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash

  • 'Bomb cyclone' winter storm hits East Coast

    A look at Thursday afternoon's radar from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Weather Service.

A look at Thursday afternoon's radar from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Weather Service. Courtesy of NOAA
A look at Thursday afternoon's radar from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Weather Service. Courtesy of NOAA

State College

Expected cold temperatures force schools to cancel Friday classes

From CDT staff reports

January 04, 2018 04:24 PM

Several area schools have announced that classes will be canceled Friday due to anticipated cold weather.

Young Scholars of Central Pennsylvania Charter School in Ferguson Township confirmed that classes have been canceled, along with Mifflin County School District and Juniata County School District.

The decision to cancel school comes as those in central Pennsylvania prepare for wind chill temperatures anywhere from minus 1 to minus 19 outside through Sunday morning, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service and The Weather Channel.

Check back to www.centredaily.com for updates on school delays and cancellations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor 1:15

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor

Pause
Tussey Mountain ski lift malfunctions 0:27

Tussey Mountain ski lift malfunctions

Penn State senior Brendan Mahon on offensive line’s bright future 0:48

Penn State senior Brendan Mahon on offensive line’s bright future

'Bomb cyclone' winter storm hits East Coast 0:32

'Bomb cyclone' winter storm hits East Coast

Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State 0:46

Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

Nestle Waters executive talks about possible bottling plant in Centre County 2:19

Nestle Waters executive talks about possible bottling plant in Centre County

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 'One grain of the fentanyl can kill you' 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash 1:26

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash

  • State College prayer service for police officers and peace

    Pastor Harold McKenzie says a prayer for law enforcement and peace. Led by local clergy a prayer service is held at the Municipal Building in State College, Pa., for the State College Police Department and for racial healing.

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

View More Video