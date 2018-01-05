These are 2017’s hottest baby names in State College

In a few years, Centre Region schools might have a lot of kids named Harper, Oliver, Claire or Carter in their classrooms.
Those are a few of the top names of babies born at Mount Nittany Medical Center in 2017, according to hospital spokeswoman Anissa Ilie.
The State College hospital had 1,352 live births last year. Of those, the No. 1 name for girls was Nora. For boys, the top spot went to Benjamin. MNMC’s list of the top five boy and girl names has some commonalities with the Nameberry’s most popular baby names of 2017, but some big differences. Atticus and Jasper topped Nameberry’s list for boy names, but didn’t make the top five locally. The website’s top girl name, Olivia, secured a No. 3 spot at MCMC.
Below is the top five names in 2017 for babies born at MNMC. Multiple names per line denotes a tie.
Girls
1. Nora
2. Avery/Charlotte/Elizabeth/Evelyn/Harper/Sophia
3. Margaret/Olivia/Violet
4. Abigail/Caroline/Claire/Emily/Emma/Isla/Lillian/Mia/Paisley
5. Adalyn/Adalynn/Amelia/Aurora/Ava
Boys
1. Benjamin
2. Lucas/Owen
3. Carson/Easton/Lincoln/Logan
4. Andrew/Carter/Grayson/Liam/Oliver/William
5. Alexander/Charles/Cooper/Eli/Elijah/Jackson/Leo/Miles/Noah/Thomas/Wyatt
