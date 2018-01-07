Schlow library to remain closed through Monday

Patrons will have to wait a bit longer until they can get back into Schlow Centre Region Library.
The library, which closed around 1 p.m. Saturday due to “plumbing and temperature issues,” will remain closed through Monday, according to communications manager David Pencek. He said the library hopes to reopen Tuesday.
While the physical library at 221 S. Allen St. in State College is closed, patrons can continue to utilize www.schlowlibrary.org to request and renew items, as well as check out e-books, according to Pencek. Those who have materials checked out during the closure period can keep those items until the library reopens, he said. Fines will be waived until after that time.
Never miss a local story.
The plumbing issue, Pencek said, has to do with heat tape in the garage preventing water in the drain pipes from flowing and causing it to freeze.
Schlow also closed three years ago in February when a frozen sprinkler pipe burst on the second floor, destroying more than 1,000 books.
For updates on when the library will reopen, visit schlowlibrary.org, or follow Schlow’s Facebook or Twitter pages.
Comments