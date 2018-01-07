Work continues year-round for Penn State horse barn live-ins

1:14 Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn Pause

2:19 Nestle Waters executive talks about possible bottling plant in Centre County

1:07 'No food is nutritious if it's not eaten,' Rep. Thompson says about school lunch programs

0:46 Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State

1:14 Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn

1:51 Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

1:15 Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor

0:30 Ducklings slip and slide at the Pennsylvania Farm Show