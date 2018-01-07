Work continues year-round for Penn State horse barn live-ins

More Videos

Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn 1:14

Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn

Pause
Nestle Waters executive talks about possible bottling plant in Centre County 2:19

Nestle Waters executive talks about possible bottling plant in Centre County

'No food is nutritious if it's not eaten,' Rep. Thompson says about school lunch programs 1:07

'No food is nutritious if it's not eaten,' Rep. Thompson says about school lunch programs

Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State 0:46

Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State

Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn 1:14

Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 'One grain of the fentanyl can kill you' 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 2:28

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor 1:15

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor

Ducklings slip and slide at the Pennsylvania Farm Show 0:30

Ducklings slip and slide at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

  • Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn

    Penn State senior Sarah Albinson and junior Kate Meyer speak about their experiences as "live-ins" at the Penn State horse barn Sunday, Jan. 7, 2017.

Penn State senior Sarah Albinson and junior Kate Meyer speak about their experiences as "live-ins" at the Penn State horse barn Sunday, Jan. 7, 2017. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State senior Sarah Albinson and junior Kate Meyer speak about their experiences as "live-ins" at the Penn State horse barn Sunday, Jan. 7, 2017. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

State College

Work continues year-round for Penn State horse barn live-ins

By Bret Pallotto

bpallotto@centredaily.com

January 07, 2018 11:07 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

University Park

While most students have just arrived back in town for the start of the spring semester, senior Sarah Albinson and junior Kate Meyer have been working at the Penn State horse barn since the close of the fall semester.

Albinson and Meyer are two of the 13 students who care for the horses at the barn on a daily basis. Albinson said the barn is home to 70-100 horses, depending on the season. She and Meyer wake up in time for the 8 a.m. feeding before filling hay feeders and other general duties before evening feeding.

Albinson and her roommate Sydney Vogt live at the barn in order to provide care for the horses even when class isn’t in session. Meyer, who lives in the nearby “pink house,” worked Christmas evening, while Albinson worked at the barn Christmas morning.

“The other extra students aren’t coming in, so we just work all day,” Albinson said. “I think that made us better friends because we have to work closely together and rely on each other for help.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When class is in session, Albinson said, there will be at least two or three students at the barn to work with the horses.

Even though the horses grow accustomed to working with several different handlers, Meyer said there isn’t a behavioral change in the horses when students leave campus.

“Some of the horses benefit from having many different people handle them, especially the younger horses,” Meyer said. “But we definitely have some horses that need consistent handling. For example, the stallions generally do better if they’re on a routine.”

The barn allows students to receive hands-on experience with horses in many different areas.

“Students do pretty much everything here. The students are involved with everything like the research and the breeding, which is pretty cool,” Albinson said.

“It’s pretty amazing how much the students are involved in the day-to-day running of the place,” Meyer said.

Bret Pallotto: 814-231-4648, @BretPallottoCDT

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn 1:14

Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn

Pause
Nestle Waters executive talks about possible bottling plant in Centre County 2:19

Nestle Waters executive talks about possible bottling plant in Centre County

'No food is nutritious if it's not eaten,' Rep. Thompson says about school lunch programs 1:07

'No food is nutritious if it's not eaten,' Rep. Thompson says about school lunch programs

Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State 0:46

Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State

Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn 1:14

Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 'One grain of the fentanyl can kill you' 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 2:28

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor 1:15

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor

Ducklings slip and slide at the Pennsylvania Farm Show 0:30

Ducklings slip and slide at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

  • State College prayer service for police officers and peace

    Pastor Harold McKenzie says a prayer for law enforcement and peace. Led by local clergy a prayer service is held at the Municipal Building in State College, Pa., for the State College Police Department and for racial healing.

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

View More Video