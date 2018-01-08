Schlow library extends closure

Schlow Centre Region Library will be closed another day.
The library, located at 211 S. Allen St. in State College, will remain closed Tuesday, according to a release sent Monday.
Schlow closed around 1 p.m. Saturday due to “plumbing and temperature” issues.
While the physical library is closed, patrons can continue to utilize www.schlowlibrary.org to request and renew items, as well as check out e-books, according to Schlow’s communications manager David Pencek. Those who have materials checked out during the closure period can keep those items until the library reopens, he said. Fines will be waived until after that time.
Schlow also closed three years ago in February when a frozen sprinkler pipe burst on the second floor, destroying more than 1,000 books.
For updates on when the library will reopen, visit schlowlibrary.org, or follow Schlow’s Facebook or Twitter pages.
