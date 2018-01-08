State College

Schlow library extends closure

From CDT staff reports

January 08, 2018 05:30 PM

Schlow Centre Region Library will be closed another day.

The library, located at 211 S. Allen St. in State College, will remain closed Tuesday, according to a release sent Monday.

Schlow closed around 1 p.m. Saturday due to “plumbing and temperature” issues.

While the physical library is closed, patrons can continue to utilize www.schlowlibrary.org to request and renew items, as well as check out e-books, according to Schlow’s communications manager David Pencek. Those who have materials checked out during the closure period can keep those items until the library reopens, he said. Fines will be waived until after that time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Schlow also closed three years ago in February when a frozen sprinkler pipe burst on the second floor, destroying more than 1,000 books.

For updates on when the library will reopen, visit schlowlibrary.org, or follow Schlow’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • State College prayer service for police officers and peace

    Pastor Harold McKenzie says a prayer for law enforcement and peace. Led by local clergy a prayer service is held at the Municipal Building in State College, Pa., for the State College Police Department and for racial healing.

State College prayer service for police officers and peace

State College prayer service for police officers and peace 3:01

State College prayer service for police officers and peace
Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape 4:07

Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape
Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole 0:16

Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole

View More Video